Aug. 17, 1934—March 3, 2023

WARRENSBURG — Cynthia Grace of Warrensburg, NY passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on March 3, 2023, having battled Parkinson’s Disease for 12 years with her usual strength and determination.

Cindy was born Aug. 17, 1934, in Springfield, VT, the only child of Neal and Catherine (Smith) Cobb. In 1956, she earned her bachelor’s degree in education at the University of Vermont in Burlington. She stayed in contact with several of her Delta Delta Delta Sorority sisters throughout her life.

Upon graduation she began her teaching career in Burlington public elementary schools where she met her future husband, Robert Grace, another young teacher in the same school district.

Cindy and Bob were married in Springfield, VT on April 9, 1960. In 1963, they relocated to Warrensburg, NY. Both Bob and Cindy were teachers in the Warrensburg Central School system for decades until their retirements.

Cindy taught 4th grade for over 30 years before retiring in 1995. She enjoyed lifelong friendships with her co-workers and fellow teachers. Multiple generations of 4th grade students remember Mrs. Grace with appreciation, fondness, and respect.

In 1966, the couple purchased a ramshackle farmhouse at the top of Harrington Hill in Warrensburg which they restored and made their home for almost 60 years.

Cindy and Bob enjoyed their camp in Duxbury, VT for many years and it remains a gathering place for the family. Cindy also enjoyed traveling, exploring both Asia and Europe, but her passion was spending time in her RV, something that started with a family cross-country RV trip in 1970 and continued until recent years. Cindy traveled the country after her retirement with friends and family, and for years enjoyed the summertime camping community at Bakersfield East Campground.

In addition to being a talented educator, Cindy was an accomplished gardener, cook, seamstress, and overall homemaker. She was the family historian, tracing her family history back many generations. Above all she was devoted to her family.

Cindy is predeceased by her parents and her husband, Robert. She is survived by her children: Mark and his wife Jean Grace of San Jose, CA, Thomas and his wife Amber Grace of Warrensburg, NY and Debra and her husband John Morris of East Montpelier, VT. She was beloved Nana to her nine grandchildren: Patrick Grace, Brian Grace, Jordan (Garrett) Oakden, Haley (Jaime) Grace, TommiLee (Shane) Sachleben, Quinn (Hank) Henson, George (Haley) Morris, April Morris, Dan Morris; and 11 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way!).

Before returning to her home in 2022, Cindy resided for a year at Countryside Adult Home where she received wonderful care and support from the staff.

Calling hours will be held on March 11, 2023, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. A reception will be catered at Lizzie Keays Restaurant, 89 River St., Warrensburg, at 1 p.m.

A springtime interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury, VT.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for any donations made in Cynthia’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research through give.michaeljfox.org; North Country Ministries, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885 or through northcountryministry.com; or the charity of your choosing.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.