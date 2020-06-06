UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Cynthia Fortanier Wagar, age 88, entered eternity on June 2, 2020 from complications of congestive heart failure.
She passed away at her home, as she always wished, in Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania. Her remains will be interred at Oakwood Cemetery in Troy, New York, next to Bill Wagar, her husband of 44 years, her parents, Carrie and Isaac Fortanier and many other ancestors in a private, graveside service. Mrs. Wagar was a long-time, former resident of Glens Falls between 1955-1974.
Cynthia Wagar was born and raised in Troy, New York. She attended the Emma Willard School in Troy from kindergarten through high school and was graduated in 1949. She then graduated from the Pennsylvania College for Women — now Chatham University — in 1953. She was married to N. William “Bill” Wagar, II for 44 years until he predeceased her in 1997. She and her husband were former members of the Glens Falls County Club, the College Club, and participated in various other social and cultural organizations in her time in Glens Falls.
She was an only child to Carrie and Isaac Fortanier of Troy, who long predeceased her. She is survived by four children: Nelson W. “Chip” Wagar, III of Mandeville, Louisiana; Jeffrey Keith Wagar of New York; Caroline Wagar Wilson of Silver Spring, Maryland and David Fortanier Wagar of Columbus, Ohio. She is also survived by five grandchildren: William N. Wagar III and Sarah Wagar Hickman of Mandeville, Louisiana; Anna Wilson of Sarasota, Florida; Holt and Flint Wagar of Columbus, Ohio, and two great-grandchildren: Grady and Fisher Hickman, of Mandeville, Louisiana.
She would be pleased for her remaining friends and well-wishers to donate to the Emma Willard School of which she remained a proud alumnus all her life.
