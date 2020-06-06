× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Cynthia Fortanier Wagar, age 88, entered eternity on June 2, 2020 from complications of congestive heart failure.

She passed away at her home, as she always wished, in Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania. Her remains will be interred at Oakwood Cemetery in Troy, New York, next to Bill Wagar, her husband of 44 years, her parents, Carrie and Isaac Fortanier and many other ancestors in a private, graveside service. Mrs. Wagar was a long-time, former resident of Glens Falls between 1955-1974.

Cynthia Wagar was born and raised in Troy, New York. She attended the Emma Willard School in Troy from kindergarten through high school and was graduated in 1949. She then graduated from the Pennsylvania College for Women — now Chatham University — in 1953. She was married to N. William “Bill” Wagar, II for 44 years until he predeceased her in 1997. She and her husband were former members of the Glens Falls County Club, the College Club, and participated in various other social and cultural organizations in her time in Glens Falls.