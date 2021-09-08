Cynthia Elizabeth (Parsons) Scott

Cyndie was best known for her love of Christmas, with a vintage Santa collection to rival just about anyone’s. She had a deep appreciation for all things antique, specifically old clocks, none of which actually worked, and old pictures of complete strangers that she gave made-up back stories and proudly displayed around her home. Cyndie had an affinity for the Royal Family and I Love Lucy. She loved her standing Saturday morning garage sale dates with Caitlyn, absolutely refusing to pay sticker price, and her weekly “meetings” with Michelle and Lisa. She was an avid gardener, strongly believing that every home should have at least one Rose of Sharon Bush, and she loved a good margarita.