1938—2023

QUEENSBURY/HALFMOON — Cynthia (Clary) Hoyt of Queensbury, age 84, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 in the presence of family, after a 30-year battle with kidney cancer.

A resident of Queensbury since 1970, Cynthia was born in White Plains, NY in 1938, just minutes after her identical twin sister and lifelong best friend Susan. Throughout their lives, the two of them shared hairstyles, colleges, and identical beauty that never failed to confuse childhood friends.

As a Lasell University student, she met Richard Grace. They married and raised four children in Queensbury. Her unconditional love was passed down to her children who never fail to stand together in good times and bad.

In 1989, Cynthia married Gordon J. Hoyt. They were married for 30 years until Gordon passed in 2019. Cynthia and Gordon loved their dog, Chumley and enjoyed golf, biking, playing cards, time with family and friends, and travel. Their journeys included Vietnam, Croatia, Egypt and many more. Wintering in Sanibel and St. Augustine and summer visits to Cape Cod provided year-round opportunities for family visits.

In later life, Cynthia relished being a grandmother. Nothing gave her greater joy than spending days playing with her grandchildren. Be it dolls or scrabble, she did whatever it took to put a smile on her grandchildren’s faces, turning simple moments into some of their most cherished memories.

A devoted Catholic, her boundless compassion for others extended well beyond her family. We will miss her gentle smile, ever-present lipstick and silliness.

Cynthia was predeceased by her loving husband, Gordon Hoyt. She leaves behind her son, Rick Grace and his wife Susie of Sanford, NC; daughter, Linda Grace of Woburn, MA; daughter, Nancy Griggs and her husband Frank of Clifton Park; son, David Grace and his wife Jill of Chesterfield, MO; and her beloved Cockapoo, Chumley Hoyt (now Chumley Griggs).

Cynthia is the daughter of the late Robert and Vera Clary and the beloved sister of the late Robert Clary, the late Richard Clary, the late Susan Delahunt and Jane Cochrane. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Lindsey, Robert, Jack, Stephen, Kelly, Erin, Jenna, Justin, Daniel, Sam and Abby; one great-grandchild, Juliette; and numerous nieces and nephews.

We are grateful for the care provided by Community Hospice: Annah Bravada, Colleen Cicata, and Chaplain Brian Dykema who sang her to heaven. We are deeply thankful to Dr. Aqeel Gillani of the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center and Dr. Toni Choueiri of the Dana Farber Cancer Center whose care and expertise over the years kept Cynthia with us for so long.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital; a lifelong charity of Cynthia’s.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11 a.m., Friday May 12, 2023, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends may call Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 4–5 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, with a celebration of Cynthia’s life to follow from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

