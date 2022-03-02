Cynthia A. Colianni

March 5, 1958—Feb. 17, 2022

LAS VEGAS, NV — Cynthia Colianni passed away Feb. 17, 2022 while hospitalized in Las Vegas, NV. She had been hospitalized for four weeks before passing away from unknown causes.

Cindy was born March 5, 1958 at Glens Falls Hospital to Patricia A. (Wynkoop) and the late William Southwick of Warrensburg. Cindy graduated from Warrensburg Central.

After moving to Las Vegas she was employed by TJ Maxx for 20 years. After retiring she and her husband took up crafting in their summer home in Montana and winter home in Las Vegas.

Survivors are her husband Trevlin Colianni of Las Vegas and Montana; two sons: Jason Lamphier of Las Vegas and David Lamphier of Blain, WA; her mother Patricia A. Wynkoop (Joseph) of Queensbury; sister, Carol Rozell (Philip) of Vero Beach, FL; brother, William Alan Southwick (Beth) of Pahrump, NV; three brothers-in-law: Darrell, Ben and Kevin Gross of Polson, MT; one nephew, Brenton Southwick of Queensbury; two grandsons: Andrew and Aaron Lamphier of Bellingham, WA; one aunt, June Helgesen of Vero Beath, FL; loving dog Bella.

A memorial service was held at Affordable Crematory in Las Vegas on Feb. 21, 2022.

Burial will be in the spring in Warrensbury Cemetery beside her father William Earl Southwick.