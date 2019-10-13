July 6, 1952 — Oct. 10, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Curtis James Reese, 67, of Glens Falls, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 peacefully at his home.
He was born July 6, 1952 in Glens Falls, the son of the late William and Alabama (Miles) Reese.
CJ was a past member of Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church in Glens Falls.
He was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School, Class of 1971. CJ was the Prom King, an outstanding athlete who excelled in football and basketball.
After high school, CJ attended Hudson Valley Community College and later decided to travel the country. He enjoyed and played all sports, listening to music, camping, fishing, playing horseshoes and riding in the car.
CJ worked for several years at Kubricky Construction until health issues would not let him continue.
In addition to his parents, a brother, Donald Reese and a sister, Dorothy Bush, predeceased him.
He is survived by his brothers, William Reese of Queensbury and Bruce (Patricia) Reese of South Glens Falls; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and many friends.
Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Donations may be made to Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, 15 Nelson St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 in memory of Curtis.
Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
