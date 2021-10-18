Oct. 9, 1985—Oct. 12, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Crystal A. Wheeler, 36, of Willow Street, passed away on October 12, 2021, at her home, after a long illness.

Born on October 9, 1985, she was the daughter of Carleen (Whalen) Dixon and Kevin and Kim Wheeler.

Through the years, Crystal has worked several jobs in the area. Although, her life was filled with her family. Crystal loved her two children, Dagan and Liliana and was happiest when she was with them. Whether it was playing games, reading or just talking with them, she was at peace. Crystal also loved her dog, Harley and even though she said she didn’t like cats, no one believed her. She loved to color and was talented at crocheting.

Crystal was predeceased by all her grandparents, Leo and Barbara Whalen, Gerald and Anna Mae Wheeler and Frederick and Joyce Kaiser.

Survivors include her parents, Carleen Dixon and Kevin and Kimberly Wheeler; her children, Liliana and Dagan Schulze; her brothers, Brant Dixon, Maximus Jones, Edgar Gates and Matthew Gates; her niece, Cheyenne Gates; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 4 to 6 pm at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Following the calling hours, at 6:30 p.m., a celebration of Crystal’s life will be at the Hudson Falls American Legion, Post 574, 72 Pearl Street in Hudson Falls.

The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses at the Glens Falls Hospital and High Peaks Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Crystal and her family.

Donations in memory of Crystal may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Besey Street, 28th Floor, New York, New York 10281 or Upstate SPCA, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.