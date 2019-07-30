ALBANY and GREENWICH — John 14:27 “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give you: I do not give to you as the world gives, Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”
Cruz James White, 30, gained his wings and went home to the lord on July 27, 2019. Cruz succumbed to the terrible affliction of mental illness and addiction, despite his families many attempts to lead him, love him and provide the necessary support required to conquer his affliction. His death at such a young age leaves a void of utter helplessness in our family that can only be restored with Gods love and grace.
Cruz, with his bright blue eyes, had a heart of gold. The love he had for all of us has never been questioned. We take comfort in knowing that Cruz is surrounded by light, free from the struggle that haunted him. We would have given anything for him to experience that freedom in this lifetime.
He is survived by his loving mother, Carla (Philip) Braman of Salem; father, James White; his sister, Jasmyn (Paul) Yakubec and his three blue eyed nephews, Stephen, Luke and Brody Yakubec.
Cruz was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Clifford and Karen Wright of Greenwich; joined in death on the same day as his paternal grandmother, Alice Booth of Schuylerville. Also, Clarence Booth of Schuylerville. He was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends.
A service to celebrate Cruz’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Embury Methodist Church in Cambridge, with the Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating. A reception for family members and friends will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please spread mental health and drug addiction awareness. Addiction is not a moral shortcoming and does not define you. Education and compassion is needed to stop this epidemic from taking more precious lives.
Online condolences and message to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.