Craig W. Leach

Sept. 13, 1947 — March 14, 2020
POULTNEY, Vt. — Craig Weston Leach, 72, of Poultney died unexpectedly Saturday morning March 14, 2020 at Dartmouth Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1947 in Burlington the son of Robert and Grace (Giffin) Leach.
Craig grew up in Lyndonville and Poultney graduating from Poultney High School in 1966. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving part of his time in the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1970.
He married Linda Collani on June 24, 1978.
Craig was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for more than 30 years, the majority as a letter carrier in Poultney.
Craig was a member of the American Legion J. Claire Carmody Post No. 39. During his life in Poultney he was an active member of the community, participating in the Poultney Fire Department, Poultney Rescue Squad, as a selectman, as well as an active participant in the Methodist Church.
Craig enjoyed cooking, baking, watching sports and spending time with his family.
He could often be found in one of his favorite places, his kitchen, making all kinds of meals and baked goods for his family, friends and community. His cooking was a passion, a talent and a service of love that many had grown to appreciate and look forward to.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Leach, of Poultney; a daughter, Sarah Leach of California; a son, Jeffrey Leach of Putney; his sisters-in-law, Susan Leach and Bonnie Delaney; and nieces and nephew.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother Richard in 2017.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the United Church of Granville, 18 Church St., Granville, NY. A private burial will be in the Poultney Cemetery.
There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the United Church of Granville or the Foley Cancer Center.
Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 N. Main St., Fair Haven, VT.
