Craig L. Hall

October 8, 1945 — June 25, 2019

WARRENSBURG — Craig L. Hall, 73, of Elm Street, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Elderwood Nursing Home in North Creek, after a long illness.

Born Oct. 8, 1945 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Lewis and Janice (Bartholomew) Hall.

Craig was a lifelong resident of the area and was employed as a printing press operator for over 15 years with Lake George Press. He then worked at Web Graphics in Queensbury for several years before retiring.

Craig lived most of his life in Warrensburg, where he had many friends, among them a special and beloved community of the deaf. In his younger years, he enjoyed skiing, mini-biking and playing pool. His many hobbies included photography, auto body repair and operating remote-controlled aircraft. Craig was very mechanically inclined and had great intuition when it came to repairing machinery, whether it was a printing press or his own motor vehicle. Craig loved to socialize; and as his friends will attest, he had a great sense of humor and a ready smile.

He leaves behind his two sons, Joshua and his wife Sarah, and Adam; his grandchildren, Destiny, Jake, Alex, and Gretchen; and his two brothers, Thomas Hall and his wife Lydia and Dana Hall and his wife Shirley. He is also survived by his life-long best friend, Jon Palmer of Warrensburg.

The family sincerely thanks the devoted professionals at the Oncology Unit of Glens Falls Hospital and at Hudson Headwaters Health Network in Warrensburg. In addition, the family wishes to acknowledge the caring and compassionate staff at The Warren Center, the Elderwood Nursing Home at North Creek and High Peaks Hospice. The family will always appreciate the helpful and caring folks in the Warrensburg community, in particular those at the Stewart’s Shop and at the Price Chopper Pharmacy.

Friends may call on Craig’s family from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Alexander Funeral Home, Inc., 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A celebration of his life will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family suggests that expressions of sympathy take the form of a donation in Craig’s name to High Peaks Hospice, or the hospice of your choice.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences and directions.

