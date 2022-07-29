March 14, 1958—July 27, 2022

LONG LAKE — Craig J. Seaman of Long Lake passed into the loving arms of his Savior, July 27, 2022 at his home.

Born on March 14, 1958 in Glens Falls, NY. Craig was the son of Clifford and Lenora (LaPelle) Seaman. He was a graduate of Long Lake Central School in 1976.

Craig owned Long Lake Real Estate in Long Lake for over 25 years. He served as a Town Councilman, church board member and as a board member at the Ascent Care Pregnancy Center in Saranac Lake, NY.

He was a devoted Christ follower, and a long-term member of the Long Lake Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching his beloved Boston Celtics. Above all, he valued spending time with his wife, sons, in-laws, and anyone who would lend an ear. Craig could be found on the lake during most of his summer. He loved his boat, jet ski, and teaching everyone to water ski. He could make everyone laugh and had a story to go with everything.

Craig was predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Lenora Seaman, and sister, Linda. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Karen (Ovitt) Seaman of Long Lake; sons: Curtis Seaman of Lancaster, PA, and Calvin Seaman of Troy, NY; as well as brothers: Clifton (Sharon), Clark (Gail) Seaman; brother-in-law Ralph; sisters: Roberta (Carl) Chapman, and Dorothy (Ed) Duckett. He’s also survived by his beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Craig Seaman would want us to remember that he is running free in the loving arms of Jesus, free of pain and sadness.

Calling hours will be held from 10 to noon at the Long Lake Wesleyan Church Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 with a funeral to directly follow.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Long Lake Wesleyan Church, Ascent Care Pregnancy Center and Long Lake Rescue Squad.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 state Route 30, Indian Lake.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.