Craig H. Plumley

Oct. 21, 1964 — Oct. 15, 2019

NORTH CREEK — Craig H. Plumley, 54, of State Route 28N, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at his home.

Born Oct. 21, 1964 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Beecher and Rosella Plumley.

He was a lifelong resident of the area.

Craig worked as caretaker for the Gooley Club in Newcomb for 17 years and most recently, he worked as a heavy equipment operator at Barton Mines in North River for 15 years.

He is survived by a son, Devin Plumley of Olmstedville; his wife of 25 years, Heidi Plumley of Minerva; step-daughter, Crystal Pound and her husband, Jeremy, of Hudson Falls; grandson, Jaxon Pound; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Please send condolences and any fond memories of Craig to Devin Plumley, 9 Minerva Lake Road, Minerva, NY 12851.

