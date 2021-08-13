Oct. 30, 1964—Aug. 7, 2021
ARGYLE — Craig E. Seeley of Argyle, NY passed away on August 7, 2021. Craig and his oldest daughter Katie Marie Seeley passed away together in a tragic accident.
Craig was born to Charles and Barbara Seeley of Greenfield Center, NY on October 30, 1964, in Glens Falls Hospital.
The oldest of three siblings, Craig had two sisters, Robin and Audrey. He was an adventurous child, which carried on into adulthood. With a love for speed, if it moved fast, Craig was in it or on it. Everything from cars to boats, bikes and motorcycles, jet skis and aircrafts. He started out racing BMX bikes, later participating in motocross and racing cars. At 16, he spontaneously entered his first car race where he won 1st place against a Shelby Mustang in his 280Z Datsun! Flying is what Craig loved most of all. His wife and children loved to watch him enjoy all these exciting hobbies, especially water skiing.
Craig attended Glens Falls High School and dual enrolled in BOCES, graduating in 1982 with a Certificate in Machining, where he found his niche. This skill served him well as President and Owner of Seeley Machine, Inc. His parents were involved in the business and partnered together with Craig for many years. The company is still in operation today in Queensbury, NY. Craig was incredibly smart and talented, and he could fix or build most anything. His family meant everything to him, including all eight of his dogs.
He had a home in Florida that he would escape to for some downtime and sunshine, which is where he met and later married his loving wife, LaRee Seeley. Craig and LaRee were married just under 10 years.
He is survived by his parents Charles and Barb; sisters: Audrey Seeley and Robin Yeckley; nieces: Nikki, Kristina, and Eilish; his youngest daughter, Jacquelyn Creeden (husband PJ); grandchildren: Preston, Max and Joanie Creeden, Charlotte Nichols, and Matthew Ryan; stepdaughter, Meghan Noll; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins; plus extended “family” Anthony Nichols and CJ Sullivan.
Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a trust fund for Katie’s children, Charlotte, and Matthew, at Hudson River Community Credit Union. Craig and Katie were loved by many and will be missed greatly.
To view Craig’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.