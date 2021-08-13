Oct. 30, 1964—Aug. 7, 2021

ARGYLE — Craig E. Seeley of Argyle, NY passed away on August 7, 2021. Craig and his oldest daughter Katie Marie Seeley passed away together in a tragic accident.

Craig was born to Charles and Barbara Seeley of Greenfield Center, NY on October 30, 1964, in Glens Falls Hospital.

The oldest of three siblings, Craig had two sisters, Robin and Audrey. He was an adventurous child, which carried on into adulthood. With a love for speed, if it moved fast, Craig was in it or on it. Everything from cars to boats, bikes and motorcycles, jet skis and aircrafts. He started out racing BMX bikes, later participating in motocross and racing cars. At 16, he spontaneously entered his first car race where he won 1st place against a Shelby Mustang in his 280Z Datsun! Flying is what Craig loved most of all. His wife and children loved to watch him enjoy all these exciting hobbies, especially water skiing.