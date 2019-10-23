{{featured_button_text}}
Craig A. Phalen

Aug. 3, 1975 — Oct. 21, 2019

GREENWICH — OFG (Originally from Greenwich), Craig A. Phalen, 44, born to Barb (Dixon) and Butch Phalen on Aug. 3, 1975, passed on to party with the greats on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

Craig will always be remembered as an indestructible group-hugging party animal, who could often be found missing at least one shoe or his throw-away party jacket, all traits that he instilled in his three children.

Left to cherish Craig’s memories and carry on his traditions of burning Christmas trees on Cinco De Mayo are his wife, Meghan Phalen; their three children, Caitlin Johnston, Joshua (Christine) Johnston and Erin Davis; three nearly adopted children, Alexis Skarrup, Sweet Rudy Blue Eyes and Amandahugandkiss; his two grandchildren, Fallon and Parker Davis; his mother and father, Wayne and Barb Perkins; two brothers, Pete (Teasa) Phalen and Jeremy (Erin) Perkins; uncle, Barry Phalen; uncle, Rick Dixon (Joyce); aunt, Sandy (Terry) Johnson; aunt, Danielle Cifone; cousin, Jennifer (Steve) Wilcox; in-laws, Dan and Judy Shaw and Aub Shaw and his partner, Victoria Voelkner; and many nieces and nephews.

Additionally, Craig leaves behind many lifelong friends who have become part of the Phalen-Shaw-Johnston-Davis family. including Paul Rich, Tim Finn, Peter Wilbur, Luc Pierremont, Dozer, Dan the Tan Van Man and his Washington County Sheriff’s Office work family.

A special thanks goes out to Sheriff Jeff Murphy and Undersheriff John Winchell for going above and beyond to console Craig’s family during their time of loss.

Craig’s family asks that Craig is remembered as the life of the party and for all the friends he made in every room he entered.

Based on Craig’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of Craig’s life will be held beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the VFW on Abeel Avenue in the Village of Greenwich.

Those attending are encouraged to attend in their most casual funky clothing and bring a dish and fond memory to share.

Anyone wishing to donate in Craig’s name can send donations to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

