1962—2023

MIDDLE GROVE — On June 30, 2023, Courtney Colvin was reunited with his parents, Dwight and Dora Colvin, formerly of Schuylerville.

Courtney passed away unexpectedly, much before his time. His loss is felt deeply by the many family and friends that knew and loved him.

A graduate of Schuylerville Central School, Courtney served in the Army from 1981 to 1985, and was employed by Lane Enterprises in Ballston Spa for many years.

He lived life to the fullest and loved the time spent with Mary and his entire family, especially his grandchildren. He was every cat’s favorite person and enjoyed bowling with his friends and family.

Courtney loved being outdoors, mostly on his beloved wooded homestead, which he was constantly improving. Those closest to him knew that beneath his tough exterior, there was the biggest, warmest heart that allowed him to not only be, beloved by family, but to establish lifelong friendships.

Courtney was a loving husband, father and grandfather and adored his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Colvin; her children: Nicole (Jack) McGinness, Michael (Cassie) White and Brooke (Ryan) Arpey; and grandchildren: Ariana McGinness, Gavin White, and Atticus and Lily Arpey; he is also survived by his seven siblings: Carol (Harold) Burch, Sidney (Carol) Colvin, Rodney (Joan) Colvin, Whitney (Leona) Colvin, Roxanne (Rick) Crosier, Rosanne (Timothy) Scrom, Joanne Helwig; his uncle, Harry (Alice) Clark; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and several cousins.

Besides his parents, Courtney was also predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents and Joanne’s fiance, Tim McInerney.

A military burial service will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at flynnbrosinc.com.