Apr. 18, 1929—Feb. 17, 2021
QUEENSBURY – Corsignana (nee Carrieri) Mastandrea, 91, a resident of Queensbury passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Born in Giovinazzo, Italy on April 18, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Giuseppa (nee Bavaro) Carrieri.
Corsignana was raised and educated in Italy. She married Vincenzo Mastandrea and together they immigrated to the United States in 1971.
She worked for many years in Mt. Vernon at Kulka Electric Corp.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury.
Corsignana was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband in 2002, Vincenzo Mastandrea; her daughter, Josephine Mastandrea in 2016; and her siblings, Francesco, Angela, Rita, and Anna.
Survivors include her daughter, Maria (Thomas) Cortese of Queensbury; her brother, Michele (Anna) Carrieri of Giovinazzo, Italy; her sister, Grazia Lasorsa of Giovinazzo, Italy; her grandchildren: Marisa (Jeffrey) Peske of Briarcliff Manor and Philip Cortese of Queensbury; her great-granddaughter, Juliet Peske; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins in the US and Italy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 22, 2021 in Mount Vernon. Entombment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY.
Calling hours are scheduled from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Yannantuono Burr Davis Sharpe Funeral Home, 584 Gramatan Ave. Mount Vernon, NY 10552.
For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Quaker Rd, Queensbury.
