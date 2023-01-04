July 29, 1939—Dec. 28, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Cornelia P. “Connie” Regan, 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Dec. 28, 2022.

Born July 29, 1939, in New York City, Connie was the daughter of the late Cornelius and Dorothy (Ehren) Regan.

Connie was a 1960 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. She was employed at McMullen’s Blouse and Dress Factory, The Troy Shirt Factory, Green Thumb Agency, and Office of The Aging.

She was a communicant of the St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church where she served on the Rosary Altar Society as past President and past Vice President. Connie also served as a Eucharistic Minister and a Eucharistic Minster to the homebound. She also served in the Martha’s and as a religious education teacher.

Connie enjoyed doing crossword puzzles in her free time.

In addition to her parents, Connie is predeceased by her great niece Katelyn Clara Fitzgerald.

Connie is survived by her sister, Dorothy Regan; her niece, Patricia Fitzgerald and her husband Eric; and several cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Donations may be made to the High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online condolences can be made at www.carletonfuneralhome.net.