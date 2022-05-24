Aug. 19, 1940—May 23, 2022

WHITEHALL—Cornelia Mary (Mahar) Trevellyan “Connie”, 81, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, with her family by her side, in the Fort Hudson Nursing Center, after many difficult years suffering with dementia.

Born on August 19, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Edward Mahar and Alice (Rivette) Mahar Austin.

Connie was a graduate of Whitehall High School Class of 1958. After graduation she married Alan “Percheye” Trevellyan and together they raised four children. They were married for 59 years before his passing in 2018.

Connie was a hard worker and was employed by many local businesses, including Chase’s Market, Skene Manor, Jumbo’s IGA, Aubuchon Hardware, and Putorti’s Broadway Market.

But it was in 1987 that she decided to stop working in the public and stayed home to care for her grandchildren. She did this for many years until they were able to fend for themselves, but Gram was always there to keep an eye on them! The amount of time and love she gave to her grandchildren is immeasurable. Besides caring for her own grandchildren, she was a “Nan” for her great-nephews and “Gramma Conn” to many “other” grandchildren.

She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, the American Legion Auxiliary, and a communicant of Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church. Connie spent many Friday nights with her husband working the Legion Fish Fry, a fund raiser that they helped organize, and is still going strong today.

Connie was a very social person and loved to go to the Elks Lodge to visit with friends on Saturday nights. You could also find her on her front porch in her rocking chair, visiting with whoever came by.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son Alan, Jr., daughter-in-law Anne Trevellyan, sister Marjorie (Dave) Lance, brother Michael Mahar, and brothers-in-law Robert Ames, Sr. and William Blanchard.

She leaves behind her daughters: Suzanne Trevellyan of Watervliet, Kathleen (Michael) Putorti of Whitehall; son Brian Trevellyan of AZ; daughter-in-law Stacey Trevellyan (Keith) of Whitehall; sisters: Marion Ames of FL, Kathleen Blanchard of Whitehall; brother John Austin of Cambridge; and sister-in-law Linda Mahar of New Paltz; grandchildren: Patrick, Molly, and Ian (Emma) Trevellyan, Kirk (Amber Bennett) and Mackenzie Trevellyan, Elyse (Edwin) Moran and Allie Putorti; great-grandchildren: Colin, Carter, Kaylan, Charlie and Mick. She also leaves behind a special niece Shelley Mulholland; and several other nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, Skene Street, Whitehall with Father Zachariah Chichester officiating. Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

A special thank you goes to the staff of the Fort Hudson Nursing Center “S” Wing, especially Carol Jean, Amanda, Liz, Stacy and Mary. The love they gave Connie over the years surpassed our greatest hopes. Also, the staff at Saratoga Hospice for their compassion and care over the last few weeks of her earthly life.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Our Lady of Hope Church, 9 Wheeler Ave., Whitehall, NY 12887, Fort Hudson Nursing Center, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828, or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY 12866.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.