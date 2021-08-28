Cornelia (Lee) Linda Eletto

March 14, 1927—Aug. 1, 2021
STUART, FL — Born March 14, 1927 in New York, NY to Anna and Cornelius Gill. Prior to her eighth birthday, her parents both had passed, as a result her aunt Berta Weber (Tanta to us) raised her.
Lee was a very talented artist. She attended the famous art and engineering college Cooper Union while also working at the Kaufman Astoria Studios in NY City. At the studio, she met Carmen Eletto and fell in love. In 1950, they were married and had three children: Tom, Don and Marianne.
In the late 1950s, they built a summer home in Southampton, Long Island on Fresh Pond. In 1967, they packed up the entire crew and moved to Lake George, NY where they purchased the Admiral Motel. Lee loved running the motel, as she was extremely gregarious and totally enjoyed interaction with all the customers, pretty much the opposite of Carmen.
In 1977, they sold the motel and retired to the house in Cleverdale, on Lake George — that they had purchased in 1970. Lee loved the water, any water — lake, river, bay, ocean ... In 1980, they got a place in Stuart, FL and became “Snowbirds.” Lee and Carmen enjoyed a retirement lasting over 40 years. Upon Don’s retirement 12 years ago, he was able to spend winters with them, assisting in their care.
Lee and Carmen were master Scrabble players, seldom losing to any of their children or grandchildren. Lee began painting again, after Carmen’s passing four years ago, and discovered her style evolved from realistic to impressionistic as her eyesight was seriously compromised due to macular degeneration. All in all, she lived an amazing life, full of adventure, love and accomplishments.
She is survived by her children: Tom, Don and Marianne; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.
