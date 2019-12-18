Corinne (Baur) Proudfoot

She graduated from Richmond Hills High School as valedictorian in 1943 and shortly after took a job at a bank until she married Harvey W. Baur on Dec. 24, 1944. She traveled the country with her husband until his honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1946. She remained a homemaker and school volunteer until her children were grown, and then took a job as social secretary for the head of The Washington Post in Washington D.C. The couple later moved to Montclair, New Jersey where she worked as social secretary for a prominent stock broker who had his own seat on the New York Stock Exchange. Later in life, she was a member of the Queensbury Senior Citizens Club.