FORT EDWARD—Coolidge Saunders Copeland, 96, of Main Street, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at his home with his grandson, Jeremy by his side. Born on February 25, 1924 in Fort Edward, he was the son of John H. and Olive (Saunders) Copeland.

Coolidge’s roots developed in Durkeetown where his parents owned a poultry farm. He attended a one-room school for his first seven years of schooling and then attended the Fort Edward High School graduating in 1942. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in January of 1943 and spent three years and 26 days in the 87th Infantry Division as a radio technician and telephone lineman. He saw combat in Central Europe, the Rhineland and Ardennes (the Battle of the Bulge). After his discharge in 1946, he attended Cornell University for two years before transferring to Skidmore College where he received his BA degree. He received his MA degree for the State University at Albany.