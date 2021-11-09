May 8, 1924—Nov. 5, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Consuella “Connie” Carswell, 97, passed away on November 5, 2021, in the Glens Falls Hospital following a short illness.

She was born on May 8, 1924, the daughter of the late Alva and Blanche (LaPierre) Jennette.

She was employed at Champlain Silk Mill and the Whitehall Central School District in the food service department.

Her interests and enjoyments included camping, bingo, long car rides, word search puzzles, watching television, and spending time with family and friends.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband; Watson Carswell, her son, Earl Carswell; her sister, Shirley DeLorme and her brothers: Ronald, Leslie, Robert and Stanley Jennette.

She is survived by her sons: Alan Carswell of Whitehall and William (Debra) Carswell of Elmira, NY; grandchildren: Kelly (Tim) Leonard, Scott (Heather) Carswell, Lindsay Carswell (Ryan Yaddow), Mandy Carswell (Eric), Mark (Jessica) Carswell; great-grandchildren: Colin Leonard, Emma Leonard, Hannah Carswell, Jonah Carswell, Gavin Schmid and Lincoln Carswell, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Slate Valley Center for their excellent care. Donations can be made to the activities department of the Slate Valley Center, or to the Skenesborough Emergency Squad.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. Burial will follow in the Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.