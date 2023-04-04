Feb. 6, 1947—April 1, 2023

KINGSBURY — Connie, 76, passed away after a long illness on Saturday, April 1, 2023, with her husband and family sharing her last moments, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born in Glens Falls Hospital, she was the daughter of Lois A. (Buck) Phelps and the late, Robert E. Phelps.

Connie grew up in Glens Falls and attended Glens Falls schools, graduating in the Class of 1966. Connie attended Adirondack Community College, before her employment at Niagara Mohawk, where she worked for 32 years, retiring in 2002. Connie was a kind, caring, extremely patient, compassionate soul, always a ray of sunshine and social butterfly.

Connie’s life centered around family. Whether traveling to York Beach, ME, a New York Yankees baseball game, or Disney World, she was surrounded by family or friends. Connie was involved in the Girl Scouts and a troop leader for over 20 years. On two different trips, she took her troop of 13-16 year-old girls to experience Bermuda and play in the pink sand. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Connie and the rest of the Phelps clan could be found at “the Camp,” sharing good food, swimming, playing horseshoes, peppered with lots of stories and laughter.

On Nov. 5, 1988, Connie married Kenneth Tomb at Christ Church in Glens Falls. Ken, his children, Shamus and Amy expanded the family circle by three. When Patrick, their son was born, the family became a perfect five. Some of Connie’s favorite activities were golfing with “the girls,” listening to ‘60s music and dancing, bowling and in the ‘’80s, cheering for the Adirondack Red Wings.

Connie was community oriented. She was a member of the Xi Gamma Upsilon Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi serving as Treasurer, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, a Sunday school teacher, and a lifelong member of Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls, and involved in choir, theatre guild, and United Methodist Women.

Besides her father, Connie is predeceased by her grandparents, Percy W. and Ruth Young Phelps, and Stephen Harris Mead and Myrtle Crosbie Buck.

Survivors include her husband, Ken; and children: Shamus, Amy, and Patrick Tomb. Connie is survived by brothers: Richard Phelps (Pamela), Robert Phelps, Brian Phelps (Peggy), Thomas Phelps (Amy); and sister, Carolyn Friers (Michael). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family; and best friend, Alma Gelb Hill.

Connie was an animal lover who had many pets over the years. Muffin, Ralphie, Teddy and Mooie, all predeceased her.

The family would like to thank the entire nursing staff at Ft. Hudson for Connie’s compassionate care over the past nine years, with a special “Thank You” to the nurses of A-wing: Andrea, Kyle, Theresa, Brandi, Holly and Jacy. We also thank the hospice team for their care at the end of this difficult journey.

Donations can be made to: Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont/New York, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Girl Scouts of America, or the animal rescue of one’s choice.

Private funeral arrangements are under the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, Ft. Edward, New York, at the convenience of the family.