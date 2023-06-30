Nov. 21, 1936 — June 26, 2023

HUDSON FALLS—Constance S. Smith, 86, a longtime resident of Hudson Falls, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Granville.

Born Nov. 21, 1936, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Catherine (Gorham) Corrigan.

Connie was a 1956 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls.

For 17 years, she worked at The Troy Shirtmaker’s Guild, formerly located in Glens Falls. She then worked for 20 years on the second shift at C.R. Bard, Inc. in Queensbury. She retired in December 2000.

Connie loved to read. She was especially interested in reading about the Native Americans. At one time she enrolled in ceramic classes and after that, for many years, she made ceramic gifts that she loved to give to her family and friends. Lake George was very special to Connie, and faithfully every year she looked forward to taking a cruise aboard the Mohican. She was an avid walker dedicated to walking six days a week in the early mornings.

Connie was a member of the St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church for 65 years. She was a Parrish Council member for five years with the church as well as a Eucharistic Minister, counter, and greeter. For many years, Connie was a class leader for the Osteoporosis Group and a literacy volunteer for five years.

In addition to her parents, Alphonse and Catherine Corrigan, Connie is predeceased by her son, Robert C. Smith, and her brother, Edward P. Corrigan.

Survivors include her children: Susan A. Smith, and Michael P. Smith and his wife, Anne; and her grandchildren: Dana Smith, Anthony Smith and Paul Ackley and his husband, P.J. Duell.

The Rite of Committal will be Friday, June 30, at 1 p.m. at Union Cemetery, in the Town of Fort Edward.

The family suggests memorial donations in Connie’s memory be made to St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

