April 9, 1957—Nov. 25, 2022

GRANVILLE — Constance Marie Wylie “Smiley Wylie”, 65, passed away on Friday, Nove. 25, 2022 peacefully at her home with her husband at her side following a five-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born on April 9, 1957 in Albany, GA, the daughter of the late Richard and Shirley (Fish) Smith. She attended Queensbury High School. She became a master gardener after attending Cornell Cooperative Extension. She had truly the most amazing gardens surrounding her property whether it was vegetables, flowers or trees.

Connie was an artist, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and proud owner of “Country Dreamin” and founder of Christmas in the Country, which still runs today.

For those that knew Connie, know that she loved the simple life. Rich and Connie built their own log cabin in the woods from the ground up, something she was extremely proud of. Connie strived for peace and love around her. She took pride in growing her own organic gardens, living off the land and making absolutely stunning folk art by hand. Connie also homeschooled her two sons who later gave her grandchildren that was the center of her life. She was a unique light and a beautiful soul that will be missed every day.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her mother and father-in-law, Bernard and Anne Wylie.

Connie is survived by her husband, Richard Wylie of Granville; a son, Rye and Naomi Wylie of Glens Falls, a son Travis Wylie and Jennifer Tynon of South Glens Falls; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Kim Smith of FL; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Jon Lussier of Queensbury; grandchildren: Indira Wylie, Rye Abel Wylie, Sedona Wylie, Cairo Wylie, Ariah Wylie, Evangeline Wylie, and Ayla Hayes; nephews: Ben Smith, Jake Lussier and Joel Lussier; brother and sisters-in-law: Bernie (Jennifer) Wylie, Albert (Allison) Wylie, Joe Wylie (Kathy Porcell) and Patty Wylie.

A Celebration of Life for Connie will be held in May of 2023.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Ruth Fish and Gwen Rowland and staff of Glens Falls Neurology and also High Peaks Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations made to High Peaks Hospice, 424 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

