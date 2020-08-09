SOUTH GLENS FALLS — It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that our family had to let our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a devoted friend, Constance Jean Derway go to be with the angels after a very long and full life at the age of 91.

Connie was born in Granville on Dec. 10, 1928, the youngest child of Thurman and Sarah (Kelly) Humiston. Her family made many moves while she was growing up. Each move Connie made many friends, two friends became lifelong friends. Her friendship with Helen Gephart was incredibly special as they were able to enrich their 80-year friendship through visits and letters.

She met the love of her life, Clifford Derway while working in Kresgies in Glens Falls. Clifford left the store without his change of 1 cent, so Connie chased him out of the store to give it to him. Six months later her other lifelong friend, Barbara Smith was her maid of honor on June 15, 1947 at Connie’s wedding. They were married 53 years and raised seven children together.

Connie and Clifford enjoyed playing cards and Aggravation with their children and friends. They were extremely competitive; they spent many hours playing Doctor Mario on Nintendo with each other. They also made beautiful memories with their family fishing, swimming, and camping at Hadlock pond.