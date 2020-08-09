SOUTH GLENS FALLS — It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that our family had to let our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a devoted friend, Constance Jean Derway go to be with the angels after a very long and full life at the age of 91.
Connie was born in Granville on Dec. 10, 1928, the youngest child of Thurman and Sarah (Kelly) Humiston. Her family made many moves while she was growing up. Each move Connie made many friends, two friends became lifelong friends. Her friendship with Helen Gephart was incredibly special as they were able to enrich their 80-year friendship through visits and letters.
She met the love of her life, Clifford Derway while working in Kresgies in Glens Falls. Clifford left the store without his change of 1 cent, so Connie chased him out of the store to give it to him. Six months later her other lifelong friend, Barbara Smith was her maid of honor on June 15, 1947 at Connie’s wedding. They were married 53 years and raised seven children together.
Connie and Clifford enjoyed playing cards and Aggravation with their children and friends. They were extremely competitive; they spent many hours playing Doctor Mario on Nintendo with each other. They also made beautiful memories with their family fishing, swimming, and camping at Hadlock pond.
Every Christmas all of their children and grandchildren would come to their house for a huge breakfast that included Mom’s fried bread dough.
She was known to rearrange furniture a lot, moving the cellar stairs or removing walls while Clifford was at work. Connie did not quite understand load bearing walls, so yes at one time the roof on the house did start to sag. Luckily, Clifford was good about remodeling the house to how she envisioned it.
Connie really enjoyed bowling and after losing her right hand to a stroke, she learned to bowl with her left hand and enjoyed many more years.
In their later years they loved to travel, highlighted by their cross-country trip on Amtrak.
Connie was a little feisty, strong willed and quick with a great comeback. She sure knew how to entertain the grandkids, even as adults she could always make them laugh, they all loved her very much.
In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Clifford; her two daughters, Bonnie Nelson and Lisa Dunbar; her siblings, Charles Humiston, Donald Humiston and Ella Clark; and lifelong friend, Barbara Smith.
Connie is survived by her children, Ronald (Nancy), Mitchell (Lyn), Thomas (Debbie), Donna (Luke), Tammy (Ervin); and two sons-in-law, Edward Nelson and John Dunbar (Mary Anne). Connie is proud grandmother to Dane, Kent, Chris, Matthew, Peter, Justin, Deanna, Joel, Jennifer, Kylie, Sean, and Brittany. Connie enjoyed her visits with her 12 great grandchildren. She will be missed by her sister-in-law, Marie Humiston and brothers-in-law, Harold (Joan) Derway and Lee Richards; lifelong friend, Helen Gephart; She has many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her at family gatherings.
Connie’s wishes were for her family and friends to gather for a graveside service with Pastor Paul Wagner on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Hudson Falls. Due to state regulations, masks and social distancing are required.
We are eternally grateful for the loving care and support given Connie and her family throughout the many years she was in residence at Washington Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Washington Center Activities Department, 4573 State Route 40, Argyle, NY 12809.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Connie’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
