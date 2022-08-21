1927—2022

QUEENSBURY — With heavy hearts, the family of Constance J. Coulter announces her passing to eternal life. After a short illness, and with her family by her side she quietly joined the love of her life. Connie was born on June 19, 1927 in Granville, NY. She was the youngest of seven children born to Edwin and Carrie (Sears) Jones.

Connie was a graduate of Glens Falls High School. She began working at Kohn Brothers Shoes in downtown Glens Falls and quickly learned how to record daily sales activity and track business growth. She worked for a few more local companies broadening her knowledge and skills until she found her forever position with Jonathan Reid, Ltd. She began her relationship with the Segan family as they opened their first men’s clothing store and shared their journey as they grew to seven stores. Connie retired from there after 27 1/2 years as Office Manager.

Connie found the sport of bowling and it became a huge part of her life. She jumped in with both feet and was elected to the Glens Falls Woman’s Bowling Association in 1955 and became the Treasurer in 1957 beginning her 44-year commitment to the sport. In 1987 she was instrumental in forming the Adirondack Bowling Council and became the Secretary/Treasurer, a position she held until her retirement. Her accomplishments were many. Her high average was 171, high series 609 and high single 252. She competed in several NY State tournaments and helped bring the NYSWBA Annual tournament and convention of over 10,000 woman to Glens Falls. More impressively, she was inducted into the GFWBA Hall of Fame in 1972, she was the Honoree at the Association’s 25th Anniversary in 1984 and was inducted into the NYS Bowling Hall of Fame in 1996.

Through the sport of bowling, Connie met the love of her life, Charles H. Coulter and they shared 37 years together until his passing in February 1992. Together they raised four children, and spent precious “couple time” at their favorite Maine destinations.

In addition to her husband, Connie was predeceased by their daughter Nancy Dolan Hourihan and Connie’s siblings Owen, Betty, Edwin, Alberta, Doris, and Stanley.

She is survived by her loving children: Linda Dolan Albert (Lawrence), Sandra Coulter and Charles Coulter, Jr. (Colleen); her precious seven grandchildren: Peter Hayes, Jeffrey Hayes, Christine Lewis, Joseph Lewis, Jr., Daniel Albert, Brittany Coulter and Bradley Coulter also survive her; along with six great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her special aide and caregiver Deanne Luckett, whom she loved like her own child.

Connie is held dear by a special family of friends and neighbors from the Cedars Senior Living Community, where she was an original tenant and resided for nineteen years.

Connie loved her family and her greatest pleasure was spending time with them. Her dinner table always had space for one more and plenty of food for seconds. In addition to cooking and baking, she enjoyed volunteering, pinochle, jig-saw puzzles and painting pictures that are now treasured keepsakes for her family.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Calling hours will be held from noon until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Connie’s longtime physician Dr. David Cunningham, his nurse Stephanie, the staff at Glens Falls Hospital Tower 3 and the Intensive Care Unit for their compassionate care.

Memorial donations in Connie’s memory may be made to SHMD (South High Marathon Dance), 42 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

For those who wish, on line condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.