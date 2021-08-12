Nov. 19, 1920—Aug. 10, 2021

PARADOX — Constance E. Jenks, 100 passed away Tuesday morning, August 10, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born November 19, 1920 in Schroon Lake, NY the daughter of the late Raymond S. and Mildred (Noxon) Potter. She was a graduate of Schroon Lake Central School Class of 1939.

Constance was predeceased by her husband of 54 years ,Charles A. Jenks, her infant daughter Catherine Jenks, her grandson Randall Jenks and her brother Clarence Potter.

She was a long time UCC member of the Schroon Lake Community Church, she loved sewing and made and sold doll clothes for many years. She enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her sons: James Jenks of Queensbury, and Jeffrey (Deborah) Jenks of Severance; her daughters: Jane (Douglas) Collette of Mansfield MA, and Judith (Kenneth) Harris of Lake Luzerne; and her aunt Lillian Noxon of Lake Luzerne; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Saturday August 14, 2021 at 12 noon at the Schroon Lake Community Church, US Rt. 9, Schroon Lake, NY. Interment will follow at the Schroon Lake Community Cemetery.