Constance (Connie) (Nolan) DeVitto

Connie got great joy from her family, cooking, sitting in the sun, getting her hair done, playing the slot machines at the casinos, shopping, tending to her flower gardens, and going out to lunch or to the theatre with her very special friends. She was an elegant and classy lady. You could also find her on a quiet Saturday evening sitting at home enjoying the movies on the Hallmark Channel.

Connie's strong faith was evident in her high school senior yearbook quote: "As long as there is faith, there is eternal love." She was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of St. Cecilia's Church in Warrensburg.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles DeVitto. Connie is survived by her daughters: Kelly Nisiewicz and her husband, Joseph of Delmar; Kimberly Grippa of Tallahassee, FL; and Kristen Bertagnolli and her husband Michael of Pace, FL; she also leaves behind her grandchildren: Joseph and Hope Nisiewicz, Nicole and Grace Grippa, and Alexander, Ashlyn, and Greyson Bertagnolli.

A private service will be held at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg, on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Connie's daughters wish to express their sincere appreciation for the sympathy, comforting words, prayers and all expressions of kindness and concern.