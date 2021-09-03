Constance "Connie" (Nolan) DeVitto
May 22, 1937 - Aug. 30, 2021
WARRENSBURG — Constance "Connie" (Nolan) DeVitto, 84, of Orton Drive, passed away peacefully August 30, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Connie was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Born May 22, 1937, in Chateaugay, she was the only daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Quinlin) Nolan.
Connie's love for music began at an early age. This continued through high school where she played the piano and flute and participated in theatre productions. She attended Chateaugay Central School where she excelled both academically and musically. She won the Belfour Award as the outstanding senior in her high school Class of 1955. Connie graduated from the prestigious Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam and served as the music instructor at Queensbury Elementary School.
On July 3, 1965, she married Charles A. DeVitto. She then decided to devote her time to raising a family.
Connie's hobby was making homemade chocolate. Her attention to detail and personal touch made Connie's Candies very popular. She was a one-woman-show working year-round in her basement making chocolate bunnies, turtles, peppermint bark, cream-filled chocolates, almond butter crunch and so much more for all her regular customers who kept coming back for more.
Connie got great joy from her family, cooking, sitting in the sun, getting her hair done, playing the slot machines at the casinos, shopping, tending to her flower gardens, and going out to lunch or to the theatre with her very special friends. She was an elegant and classy lady. You could also find her on a quiet Saturday evening sitting at home enjoying the movies on the Hallmark Channel.
Connie's strong faith was evident in her high school senior yearbook quote: "As long as there is faith, there is eternal love." She was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of St. Cecilia's Church in Warrensburg.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles DeVitto. Connie is survived by her daughters: Kelly Nisiewicz and her husband, Joseph of Delmar; Kimberly Grippa of Tallahassee, FL; and Kristen Bertagnolli and her husband Michael of Pace, FL; she also leaves behind her grandchildren: Joseph and Hope Nisiewicz, Nicole and Grace Grippa, and Alexander, Ashlyn, and Greyson Bertagnolli.
A private service will be held at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg, on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Connie's daughters wish to express their sincere appreciation for the sympathy, comforting words, prayers and all expressions of kindness and concern.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her medical professional, Lynn Keil, whose knowledge, kindness, and compassion was extraordinary in helping us get through these last few difficult weeks.
