June 30, 1998—June 13, 2023

REXFORD — Connor Hoyt, age 24, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Connor was born on June 30, 1998, in Glens Falls, NY and was the son of Jerrian Bonesteel.

Connor was a gifted and caring soul. He played soccer fearlessly and during high school, he loved playing outdoors with his friends. He was immensely creative and enjoyed sketching, writing, music, and computer games.

Connor will be sorely missed by his two dogs, Max and Milo, his cat Lunar, and his entire family and friends. He is now joined again with his childhood cat, Eyeball. He truly loved animals and they loved him back.

During his early childhood, Connor loved spending his time at his Grammy and Grampy Hoyt’s house. He also loved to be outside with his brother and Grandma and Grandpa Bott, enjoying time at their house and family camp swimming, fishing, sledding, and spending quality time. He was a kind, compassionate person who was greatly loved by everyone and always will be.

Connor is survived by his mother and stepfather Jerrian M. (Daniel) Bonesteel. Dan supported Connor in every aspect that a father should. Connor also leaves behind his grandparents: Linda and Steve Bott and Holland and Kathleen Hoyt; his brother, Cameran (Miranda Simmons) Hoyt; his uncle, Eric (Lori) Bott; his cousin, Emma Bott; as well as several other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 4 p.m.–6 p.m., at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, NY.

A funeral service will conclude in the evening at the funeral home.

Interment will be held privately for the family in Easton Rural Cemetery, Easton, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Best Friends Rescue, 157 Pennsylvania Avenue, Freeport, NY 11520.

Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Connor’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.