July 22, 1946—Dec. 18, 2020

COOPER CITY, FL—Connie Marie Raymore DuCuennois, 74, a resident of Cooper City, FL, passed away on December 18, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

Born July 22, 1946 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Nellie Hitchcock Fornino and John Raymore.

Connie grew up in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, in Schroon Lake and was a very proud graduate of the Class of 1964 from Schroon Lake Central School. She attended Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie.

She married Paul J. DuCuennois in 1970 in Glens Falls and settled in Plattsburgh and later Peru in 1974. The couple moved to Florida in 1982 and Connie worked as a paraprofessional at Cooper City Elementary for over 25 years.

Connie leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Paul; their two daughters: Amy and Sara; her grandson Luke; and her two granddogs: Boris and Rocky.

A celebration of Connie’s life will be held virtually in January 2021 and her funeral will take place in New York later in the year.