Connie Lynn Hafner

Connie had many “professions” throughout her life. She was a self-employed cleaner and took great pride in working for medical device companies throughout the area. She loved being active in the Parish House in Kingsbury and would volunteer anywhere she could to help anyone in need. Connie had a big heart and would often volunteer at the Kingsbury Fire House and different organizations throughout the area, cooking and cleaning for many. She was the community caregiver and will be remembered for being a strong woman who received great joy from helping others. Most importantly, Connie loved being “Grandma” and “Meme”. Family was the centerpiece of her life and she was adored by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.