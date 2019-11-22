{{featured_button_text}}
Connie L. Stevenson

Jan. 1, 1967 — Nov. 19, 2019

QUEENSBURY — Connie L. Stevenson, 52, of Queensbury, passed away at her home, surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at 4:25 p.m. after a courageous fight against her cancer.

Born Jan. 1, 1967 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Linda (Harrington) Mattison.

Connie earned her nursing degree from ACC and her bachelors from SUNY Delhi. She spent 29 years at Glens Falls Hospital in several departments and most recently was employed as a nurse at HHHN West Mountain Building 2.

Some of her enjoyments included gardening, camping, having fires, visiting casinos, playing BINGO and four-wheeling. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and close friends, and going to Florida to visit Rachel.

Connie was married to her best friend, Todd Stevenson, until 2007, but their friendship was everlasting.

Connie was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Linda (Harrington) Mattison.

Those left to cherish her memory are Todd Stevenson and their daughters, Kristen Stevenson and Heather (Eric) Richards; and her son, Tanner Goodrich; her siblings, Leigh (Dave) Goodrich, Alison (Dan) Hazewski, Heath (Christine) Mattison and Ashley (Richard) Rouse; her grandchildren, Landon “JoJo” Del Toro and Aubrey Richards; her sister, Paisley Richards; her nieces and nephews, Elisha Novak (Gage and Greyson), Brittney Jaworski (Kadyn and Jayse), Dan and Devin Hazewski, Megan, Ryan, Mason Mattison and Kyle and Jayda Rouse; and her beloved pet, Cupcake.

A celebration of life will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Elks Lodge #81 at 32 Cronin Road, Queensbury. For the service, Connie’s family has requested you please bring a prewritten memory. They will use these memories in an 8 x 11 inch binder as a family keepsake.

Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family at Pine View Cemetery, where Connie will be laid to rest with her parents.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Women’s Cancer Care, Dr. McElrath and his staff, especially Barb, along with her friends at HHHN, specifically Dr. Quinn and Trish Stevenson, PA. Special thanks also to Connie and Jim Harris, as well as Pam and Rachel for bringing smiles and laughter continuously.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to South High Marathon Dance, C/O Ali, 34 Pine Valley Drive, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Stevenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments