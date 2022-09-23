Jan. 21, 1958—Sept. 21, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Connie E. Gebo, 64, of McFarlane Drive, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, at her home with her loving family at her side.

Born on Jan. 21, 1958, in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late John McFarlane and Rita (Hovey) McFarlane Persutti. She was a 1976 graduate of Hadley-Luzerne Central School.

On July 11, 1975, Connie married the love of her life, William Gebo, in Lake Luzerne.

She worked in the accounting department for the town of Queensbury for 27 years. She owned and operated Connie’s Diner from 2013-2016 in Lake Luzerne.

She enjoyed horseback riding, NASCAR and cheering for the Buffalo Bills. Connie had been a tee ball coach and a Tiger Cub leader.

She was predeceased by her parents and a brother Ronald McFarlane.

Survivors include her loving husband, William Gebo; sons: William (Danielle) Gebo, Jr. of Hadley and Cody M. Gebo of Lake Luzerne; four grandchildren: Cheyenne, Brent, Gavin and Zayne; two great-grandchildren: Ryland and Harper; siblings: Paula Tubbs of Lake Luzerne, Patricia (Bobby) Colson of Hudson Falls, Bruce (Jane) McFarlane of Gansevoort, Rick (Karen) McFarlane of Lake Luzerne, Michael Persutti of Lake Luzerne; sister-in-law, Brenda McFarlane of Corinth; one aunt, Margaret Hovey of Hadley; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Graveside services will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.