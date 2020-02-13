Connie A. Bronson
0 entries

Connie A. Bronson

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Connie A. Bronson

Sept. 21, 1957 — Feb. 11, 2020

GRANVILLE — Connie A. Bronson, age 62, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

Connie was born on Sept. 21, 1957 in Granville, the daughter of the late David and Zelma (Fifield) Jamieson.

She was a 1975 graduate of Granville High School.

Connie was employed at various jobs in the area. She tended bar at the bowling alley and Thirst Parlor, as well as waitressing at the Pine Grove. By the nature of the jobs, she was a people person that loved talking and joking with her customers who in turn loved to see her smiling face behind the counter. She worked at Haynes House of Hope for a few years where her care and compassion were shown.

She was predeceased by her parents, and a brother, George. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Russel Bronson; and her children, Jason (Megan), Timothy (Melissa) and Jonathon (Christina). She was blessed with seven grandchildren who were the loves of her life, Riley, Carter, Jonathon, Dawson, Sophia, Tanner, and Luca. Connie is survived by her brothers, Jack, Kenneth and Gary; Aunt Nancy; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 3 to 4:45 p.m. Following the funeral service, family and friends are invited to a potluck gathering which will be held at the American Legion on Columbus Street in Granville, where there will be a continued celebration of Connie’s life. Burial will be in the spring in the Rupert Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Haynes House of Hope, 7187 SR 149, Granville, NY 12832. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Bronson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News