Dec. 8, 1928 — June 5, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Concepcion “Connie” Elzer, 90, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Home of the Good Shepherd in South Glens Falls.
Born on Dec. 8, 1928, in Barcelona, Spain, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Clotilde (Martinez) Sirera.
Connie was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls. She retired from Sunmount in Tupper Lake as a Housekeeper. Connie was a member of South Glens Falls Senior Citizens and Glens Falls Senior Citizens.
On Aug. 3, 1973, Connie married Arthur Elzer in Staten Island. They spent 21 years together until his passing in 1994.
Connie enjoyed knitting, reading, sewing and shopping at Walmart.
In addition to her parents and husband, Connie was predeceased by her brother, Jose Sirera; her sister, Rosa Sirera; and her special friend, Valintino Aurelio.
Left to cherish her memory include her nephew and niece, Juan Rizo and his wife, Anna Aquade, Anna Rosa and her husband, Daui, all of Elda P. Alicante, Spain; her great nephew, Juan Rizo; her special friends, Willie Washington of Queensbury, Aurelio Family of South Glens Falls area, Storms Family of Greenwich area; and several cousins.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, June 10, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hour at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Memorial donations in Connie’s name can be made to the St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or to Cornerstone Soup Kitchen, 239 1/2 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
