April 17, 1953—Dec. 20, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Colonel Williams, 69, of East River Drive, passed away suddenly, Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022, at his home.

Born on April 17, 1953, in Glens Falls. He was the son the late Jerry and Mary (Hunt) Williams. He attended Hadley-Luzerne Central School.

Colonel was a dedicated employee of Luzerne Market having been employed there for 43 years. He had also assisted many area families with lawn care and snow removal.

He was an honest, humble, and hardworking man. He was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. He enjoyed taking day trips with his sister, Donna, to Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake and Quechee, VT. He had a soft spot for animals, especially horses.

Survivors include his siblings: Mary Williams of Lake Luzerne, Eleanor Beatty of Salem, Jerry (Marilyn) Williams of Lake Luzerne, Violet Weatherwax of Kingsbury, Edith Williams of Lake Luzerne, Inez Smith of Warrensburg, Roger Williams of Hadley, Mona (Tink) Wright of Hadley, Ingrid Williams of Lake Luzerne, Donna Williams of Lake Luzerne, Anson Williams of Hadley; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.

Spring burial will be in Corinth Rural Cemetery, Corinth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Colonel’s memory may be directed to SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804 or to Old Friends at Cabin Creek, 483 Sand Hill Road, Greenfield Center, NY 12833 a thoroughbred retirement facility.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuenralhomes.com.