July 12, 1970—May 15, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Collin Patrick Fuller, 50, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness, and surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 12, 1970 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of Rev. Patricia (McDonnell) Girard and Kenneth Fuller.

Collin graduated from Hudson Falls High School where he won many awards for a prestigious wrestling career. He then enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country in Desert Storm from 1988-1992, and was honorably discharged.

Upon returning home, Collin was a letter carrier for the Gansevoort Post Office, and worked for many years as a machine operator for Quad Graphics.

On October 5, 1996, Collin married Tricia Cowles at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Corinth, NY.

Collin enjoyed camping with his family, especially at Alpine Lake Campground. He could often be found watching his son play soccer or hunting with his grandfather. He was an avid Yankees fan, and loved watching movies. He also loved his dog Sadie. Most of all, Collin loved his family and spent as much time with them as he could. He will be greatly missed by many.