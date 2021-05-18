July 12, 1970—May 15, 2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Collin Patrick Fuller, 50, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness, and surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 12, 1970 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of Rev. Patricia (McDonnell) Girard and Kenneth Fuller.
Collin graduated from Hudson Falls High School where he won many awards for a prestigious wrestling career. He then enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country in Desert Storm from 1988-1992, and was honorably discharged.
Upon returning home, Collin was a letter carrier for the Gansevoort Post Office, and worked for many years as a machine operator for Quad Graphics.
On October 5, 1996, Collin married Tricia Cowles at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Corinth, NY.
Collin enjoyed camping with his family, especially at Alpine Lake Campground. He could often be found watching his son play soccer or hunting with his grandfather. He was an avid Yankees fan, and loved watching movies. He also loved his dog Sadie. Most of all, Collin loved his family and spent as much time with them as he could. He will be greatly missed by many.
Collin was predeceased by his grandparents, Thomas and Lillian McDonnell, and Gordon and Theresa Fuller, his cousin Matt Habshi, and an infant brother, Lonnie James Fuller.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 25 years, Tricia Fuller; his son Wade Fuller; his parents Rev. Patricia and Frank Girard and Kenneth and Susan Fuller; his brother, Kenneth Fuller; his stepbrother Gabriel Girard (Stephanie); his stepsister Julianne Girard; his step-brother, Zachary Cuzzort (Tawna); his brothers-in-law: Warren Cowles (Lisa) and Daniel Cowles (Kim); his parents-in-law, Patricia and Warren Cowles, Sr.; his nieces and nephews: George, Logan, Warren III, Meghan (who was also his Goddaughter), and Evan; his aunts: Judy Rosebrook (David) and Linda Proctor (Ed); and his “brothers” and best friends: Daniel Parker and Paul Krug.
Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Masks and social distancing will be required.
A Memorial Service will be conducted following the calling hour at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Collin’s mother Rev. Patricia Girard and Rev. Dr. Clayton Burgess officiating.
Interment with military honors will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.