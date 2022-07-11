June 7, 1947—June 6, 2022
Colleen Hayes Price, 74 passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, while under Hospice care with her family by her side. Born June 7, 1947, at the Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls NY, she was the daughter of the late Katherine Mary and Irwin Whitney Hayes.
Colleen was a 1965 graduate of Argyle Central School and received her LPN from Mary McCullen School of Nursing in Cambridge, NY. In later years she went on to receive an Associate Degree at Adirondack Community College in Nursing(RN). Colleen spent her entire career in the health field giving care to others.
Colleen loved music of all kinds. She played piano and guitar with folk music as her favorite. Other hobbies included quilting, sewing, crocheting, cooking and gardening.
Besides her parents, Colleen was predeceased by her sister, Claudia Hayes in 2009.
Survivors include her ex-husband, Howard Price; her children: Sean Priceand his wife, Kelly of Lake Luzerne, Katherine Ruscoe and her husband, LeRoy of Palm Harbor, Florida, Daniel Price and his wife, Heidi of Queensbury, NY and James Price and Kate Elchler of Balston Spa, NY; her two brothers: Michael Hayes of Lake George and Kevin Hayes of Argyle; one sister, Jannetta Tedrick of Ohio; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Anyone who wishes to join the family in a celebration of Colleen’s life is cordially invited to a casual get together at the American Legion Hall in Argyle, NY on July 13, 2022, at 11 AM. Reception to follow.
