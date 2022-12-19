April 16, 1942—Dec. 14, 2022

WHITEHALL — Colin W. Thompson, born April 16, 1942 in Plattsburgh, NY, and growing up in Dannemora NY, he graduated from Dannemora High School in 1960.

Shortly after, Colin enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Germany until his discharge.

His long career in the Department of Corrections, where he made many life-long friends, began in 1964 and continued until his retirement in 2001 in the position of Corrections Counselor. During this time he attended both Adirondack Community College and Castleton State College.

After settling in Whitehall, Colin joined the Skenesborough Volunteer Fire Company where he served in many titles for several years and, again, made more life-long friends. He also became a founding member of The Church of Our Lady of Angel’s Men’s Choir and continued later at Our Lady of Hope Church.

Colin was THE volunteer-guy. One of those roles was behind the scenes with the Skene Manor in Whitehall, NY.

He led a busy and helpful life until the end. He served his churches faithfully, teaching catechism classes for decades. His favorite volunteer “gig” was playing Santa for two decades in the local area, from Kindergarten classes in Fort Ann and his yearly weekend at Prospect School, Festival of Trees. He was also the Skene Manor’s own beloved Santa, the way so many will remember him. The only thing he loved more was his family and his Faith.

Predeceased by his parents, Walter and Rita Thompson, his daughter, Jennifer Thompson. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 58 years, Mary Ann Thompson; his sister, Suzanne and her husband Garry Holt of FL; a brother,

Thomas and his wife Sheila of Attica, NY; his daughter, Kate Thompson; son-in-law, Matt Gallipeo; and his grandchildren: Rye and Wren Gallipeo. Several nieces, nephews and cousins and most wonderfully, a town and community he loved and who loved him back. A comment on Facebook sums this up perfectly “Whitehall’s heart is broken”.

We will all remember Colin as a generous, patient, and kind man who always saw something good in people and gave of himself unconditionally; a man of great faith and boundless love; a wonderful husband, father, friend and Child of God.

We hope he has already crossed the Rainbow Bridge and met up with his other best friend, his dog Susie, and they’ve made their way to Jennifer and all loved ones he has so desperately missed and has been waiting so patiently to reunite with in the Heaven he was prepared for. You are home.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday December 21, 2022 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with the Pastor Joseph Busch officiating. Following the funeral there will be a time for reflection and refreshments at the Skene Manor.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Colin name to the Skene Manor.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.