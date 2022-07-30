Cole Elliot Rhoads Tanzer

Precious, tiny little one You’ll always be to me — So perfect, pure and innocent — Part of Heaven’s family. We dreamed of you and your life, and all that it would be. We waited and longed for you to come, And join our family. We never had the chance to play, To laugh, to rock, to wiggle. We long to hold you, touch you now, And listen to you giggle. I’ll always be your mother, He’ll always be your dad. You’ll always be our child, The child that we had. Now you’re gone . . . but yet you’re here, We sense you everywhere. You’re our sorrow and our joy, There’s love in every tear. Just know our love goes deep and strong, We’ll forget you never — The child we had but never had, And yet will have forever.