July 18, 2022—July 26, 2022
CORINTH — Cole Elliot Rhoads Tanzer, was born July 18, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital, and after a short battle with H.I.E., he received his wings on July 26, 2022 at Albany Medical Center.
Cole spent his eight days earthside surrounded by his loving family.
He was predeceased by his maternal great-grandma, Karen Emery, and his paternal great-grandma, Carolee Tanzer.
Cole is survived by his parents, Aaron Tanzer and Cierra Emery, both of Corinth; his paternal grandparents, Mike and Tammy Tanzer of Ironton, OH; as well as Deena Dake of Albany; his maternal grandparents, James “Scrub” and Sue Anne Emery, of Corinth; and many loving great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins; including his special uncles and aunts: Cody and Megan Emery and Mike and Nicole Tanzer.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital and the wonderful staff at the Albany Medical Center’s NICU.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Project: Cameron’s Story at projectcameronsstory.com or the Albany Medical Center’s NICU at www.amc.edu/patient/services/childrens_hospital/pediatric_neonatology/index.cfm.
Precious, tiny little one You’ll always be to me — So perfect, pure and innocent — Part of Heaven’s family. We dreamed of you and your life, and all that it would be. We waited and longed for you to come, And join our family. We never had the chance to play, To laugh, to rock, to wiggle. We long to hold you, touch you now, And listen to you giggle. I’ll always be your mother, He’ll always be your dad. You’ll always be our child, The child that we had. Now you’re gone . . . but yet you’re here, We sense you everywhere. You’re our sorrow and our joy, There’s love in every tear. Just know our love goes deep and strong, We’ll forget you never — The child we had but never had, And yet will have forever.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
