January 19, 1971—August 11, 2023
ARGYLE — Col. David M. Cornell, 52, Assistant Director of the NYS Forest Ranger’s Professional Standards and Law Enforcement Chief, died as the result of suicide, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
He was born Jan. 19, 1971, in Syracuse, NY, to Louise Schaefer and David Cornell.
David was a great father and person, who lived a life of service to his family and state. Following his honorable and devoted service in the United States Marines, he attended SUNY ESF Ranger School, in Wanakena, NY. He worked for 21 years as a forest ranger in Camden, NY and is currently employed as Assistant Director in Albany.
David enjoyed fishing and hunting, Maryland summer vacations at Crisfield Janes Island, fishing/crabbing, building, and selling bikes. He liked the challenge of working on and fixing motorcycles and cars. David loved anything in nature, he was fond of animals and enjoyed rescuing various birds, raptors, eagles, herons, and geese.
Survivors include his wife, Karalea Cornell of Argyle; two sons: Owen, and Gardner Cornell of Argyle; his parents, Louise (Wally) Schaefer of Syracuse and David (Rosanne) Cornell of Syracuse; sister, Sheri (Alex) Santorelli of Syracuse; half-sister, Stefanie Schaefer; mother and father-in-law, Linda, and David Flynn of Abingdon, VA; brother-in-law, Eric Flynn of Eaton, NY, And friend, Kurt Schott of Central Square.
A funeral service, followed by full military honors, will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at noon at the Greenwich Elks Club, 130 Bulson Road, Greenwich, NY.
Family and friends of David may call on Friday from 10 a.m.-noon at the Greenwich Elks Club prior to his service.
Memorials can be made in his memory to American Suicide Prevention, 199 Water St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038, or the Arbor Foundation, 211 N. 12th St., Lincoln, NE 68508.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
