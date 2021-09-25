June 20, 1994—Sept. 22, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Cody W. Sherman, 27, passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2021.

Born June 20, 1994, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Sherri (Beebe) and William (Bill) C. Sherman, III.

Cody attended Argyle High School and then went onto work a variety of jobs throughout the years. Most recently, he worked for a local landscaping company where he found himself enjoying working outdoors and working hard with his hands.

He loved baseball, being outdoors, fishing and hunting, where he created treasured memories with his family and friends. He had a passion for riding dirt bikes, ATV’s and snowmobiles any chance he got; he was sure to be there to join in. Cody loved nature and animals, along with numerous family pets he cared for over the years.

Cody was thoughtful, he would be there whenever there was someone in need. His family and friends were most important to him. Cody had a huge, kind heart, with a smile just as big, along with a good handshake or the biggest bear hug to greet you with. He had the family trait of a great sense of humor, always there to make you laugh with his crazy antics.