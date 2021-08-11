Aug. 20, 1991—Aug. 9, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Cody Thomas Dashnaw, 29, of Hudson Falls, NY passed away suddenly on Monday, August 9, 2021 at his home. Cody was born on August 20, 1991 in Glens Falls, NY.

Cody in recent years has struggled with health issues, but always remained a generous loving individual. He loved spending time with his family, especially his cherished nieces and nephew. Most recently, Cody was working at Fort Hudson, where he was happy to be at work and gaining back his independence. He was a caring, generous person, who would give anyone his last dollar. When not spending time with his family, he enjoyed playing his Xbox.

Cody was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Daniel Dashnaw and by great grandparents Laural and Beverly Alden.

He is survived by his mother and step father Jane (Michael) Aldous, of Hudson Falls, NY; his father Michael Monahan of Hudson Falls, NY; his sisters: Katelyn Monahan of South Glens Falls, NY, Samantha (Michael) Wood of Queensbury, NY and Sarina Mitchell of Hudson Falls NY; maternal grandmother Debra Dashnaw of South Glens Falls, NY; two nieces: Karlee Wood and Remi-Jade Wood; a nephew Michael Wood III; step grandparents Mark (Linda) Aldous of Granville, NY; step brother Brandon Aldous; aunts, uncles, cousins; and other extended family.