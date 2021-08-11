Aug. 20, 1991—Aug. 9, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Cody Thomas Dashnaw, 29, of Hudson Falls, NY passed away suddenly on Monday, August 9, 2021 at his home. Cody was born on August 20, 1991 in Glens Falls, NY.
Cody in recent years has struggled with health issues, but always remained a generous loving individual. He loved spending time with his family, especially his cherished nieces and nephew. Most recently, Cody was working at Fort Hudson, where he was happy to be at work and gaining back his independence. He was a caring, generous person, who would give anyone his last dollar. When not spending time with his family, he enjoyed playing his Xbox.
Cody was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Daniel Dashnaw and by great grandparents Laural and Beverly Alden.
He is survived by his mother and step father Jane (Michael) Aldous, of Hudson Falls, NY; his father Michael Monahan of Hudson Falls, NY; his sisters: Katelyn Monahan of South Glens Falls, NY, Samantha (Michael) Wood of Queensbury, NY and Sarina Mitchell of Hudson Falls NY; maternal grandmother Debra Dashnaw of South Glens Falls, NY; two nieces: Karlee Wood and Remi-Jade Wood; a nephew Michael Wood III; step grandparents Mark (Linda) Aldous of Granville, NY; step brother Brandon Aldous; aunts, uncles, cousins; and other extended family.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
To leave the family an online condolence visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.