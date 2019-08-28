Nov. 17, 1946 — Aug. 24, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Clinton R. Breault, 72, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 with his family by his side.
Born on Nov. 17, 1946 in Springfield, Vermont, he was the son of Walter M. Breault Sr. and Pearl A. (Broe) Breault.
Clinton graduated from Glens Falls High School.
He retired after 30 years of service as a machinist at Sandy Hill in Hudson Falls.
On May 12, 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served until his honorable discharge on April 4, 1968. His rank was SP4.
Some of his enjoyments included his family, music, fishing, gardening, darts and football, with an extreme love for the Dallas Cowboys. He was also a member of the VFW and American Legion.
In addition to his parents, Clinton was predeceased by his siblings, Rosalie Wood, Elizabeth Winchell, Madeline Ainsworth, Joyce Poirier, Marilyn Breault, Walter Breault, Wendell Breault, Harold Breault, Kenton Breault, Charles Breault, Bradley Breault, Doug Breault and an infant boy.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Tammy and Samuel Greene, Clinton “Joe” Breault and Gordon and Katee Breault; his grandchildren, Charles Naylor, Stephanie Principe, Toni Naylor, Kayden Breault, Chloee Breault, Arianna Breault, Christeena Allen and Noah St. Hillaire; 10 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Bruce Breault and Mitchell Breault; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He enjoyed many years on Lake Champlain with his family and beloved cocker spaniel, Murray.
A graveside ceremony with military honors will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Pine View Cemetery.
A memorial service will follow at noon at the VFW Post No. 6196 on Luzerne Road in Queensbury.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital ICU and 4 West. Our family would like to express our most sincere thanks and gratitude for your compassion, understanding and professionalism during our time of need.
Flowers and condolences may be sent directly to the family at 905 Upper Sherman Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
To view the online guestbook, please visit www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
