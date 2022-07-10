WILDWOOD, FL/HUDSON FALLS — Clinton Lucky Stevens Lucky (as he liked to be called) has passed away on June 16, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer and COPD.
Lucky was born to William M. Stevens and Rosella Agnes (Damon) Stevens of Fort Edward.
Surviving him are his wife, Kathy (Tripp) Stevens of 39 years, a son, Joshua R. Stevens of South Glens Falls and a daughter, Kristina Felton (Brian) of Hudson Falls, as well as three granddaughters: Elizabeth Stevens, Nora and Miriam Felton, and a brother, Edmond F. Stevens. He was predeceased by his brother, George D. Stevens as well as his parents.
Lucky graduated from Fort Edward high school class of ‘68 after which he attended ACC community college and trade schools for heavy equipment and automotive repair. Lucky was an entrepreneur who owned multiple businesses in the area as well as belonging to the Operating Engineers union. He was also a pilot of twin engine personal aircraft. He spent approximately 25 years in the automotive industry before becoming a Snap-On tool dealer and then he became an officer for the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision where he retired from Washington Correctional Facility in November 2014. During his career, he was recognized by the department for an act of heroism for saving two ice fishermen who went thru the ice on their snowmobile on Lake George risking his own life in the process. Gov. George Pataki awarded him with the departments Medal of Merit for heroism at a ceremony at the departments training academy in Albany. Lucky was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt and fish. He and his wife Kathy traveled quite a bit in their motor home attending bike rallies and NASCAR races. In 2012, he rode his Harley-Davidson to Sturgis, SD with friends for that motorcycle rally and then on down thru Colorado and east thru Kansas to home finishing a 6000-mile trip with his loving wife waiting for him. He was a member of the Hard Chargers LEMC for many years acting as vice president of the local chapter. Lucky lived life passionately and had many friends from all walks of life. He would be honored if friends and family celebrated his life the way he would have.
Please feel free to make donations in his honor to Cancer Research Charities.
The Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 24, 2022 at the Kingsbury firehouse on Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828, For online condolences and to view Lucky’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
