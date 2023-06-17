May 29, 1947—June14, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Clinton C. Traver, 76, of Bardin Road in Queensbury passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Albany Medical Center, after a brief illness.

Clinton was born in Schenectady on May 29, 1947, a son of the late David Richard and Mabel (Nethaway) LeRuzic. He was a graduate of Middleburgh High School and later earned his master’s degree in education from Cornell University.

He was a Deacon at the Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church in Queensbury and, in his spare time, Clinton enjoyed playing farming simulator, having played with people as far away as Georgia. He also did carpentry work and loved helping those in the church with computer problems. Clinton was a devoted and loving father and loved his church.

Survivors include his mother, Mabel LeRuzic of Cobleskill; his wife, Judy (Brown) Traver of Queensbury, whom he married Aug. 17, 1968; his children: Bryn Oliver of Queensbury and David Traver of Glens Falls; and his siblings: Mark, George and Helen.

A memorial service will be held Monday, June 19, 2023 at 10 a.m., at the Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church, 548 Luzerne Road, Queensbury. A visitation period will begin at 9 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date in the Cobleskill Rural Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Clinton to the Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church, 548 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Traver family during their time of need. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a special message for Clinton’s family.