Jan. 8, 1935 — Aug. 18, 2019
GRANVILLE — Clifton M. Fredette, 84, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at the Slate Valley Center for Rehab and Nursing Center in North Granville.
Clifton was born on Jan. 8, 1935 in Fort Ann, the son of the late Charles M. and Iva Velma (Sherwin) Fredette.
Clifton was united in marriage to the love his life, L. Jessie (Martin) Fredette on Jan. 31, 1954 in Rupert, Vermont. She passed away on Feb. 14, 2008 following 54 years of marriage.
During his early working career, he was employed for Telescope Casual Furniture, C.D. Perry Construction Company, working on the lock system throughout the area, and with the Pike Company, applying asphalt to many roadways throughout northeastern New York. Clifton eventually made a decision to start his own construction company which he continued to operate for many years until he entered into retirement.
Clifton had many interests throughout his life, hunting, making his own maple syrup, fishing, camping, and participating in family softball games. Most of all, he enjoyed the many years with his wife traveling on weekend or day trips, and so enjoyed the many picnics when the whole family would gather.
Besides his parents and his wife Jessie Fredette, he was predeceased by his eldest son, Kenneth W. Fredette; his son-in-law, John Lampkins; and his brothers, Dayton “Skip” Fredette, and Maurice S. Fredette; and his sisters, Patricia Fuller, Charlotte Crouch and Zillah Redding.
Survivors include his sons, Jeffrey C. Fredette (Stacy) of Granville, Dean M. Fredette (Michele) of Hampton, Pamela L. Shovah (James) of Kingsbury, Tina M. Fredette of Granville, Robin S. Taylor (Rodney) of Chatsworth, California, and Tammy Lampkins of Glens Falls; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY 12832.
The family would like to thank the Slate Valley Center for the care and compassion that was shown for their father and for the family and neighbors that would visit him both at home following his wife’s death and at the nursing home, even bringing picnic baskets to share. It was greatly appreciated. “Dad loved to chat and always mentioned how happy he was to have visitors”.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Haynes House of Hope 7187 State Route 149, Granville, NY 12832.
To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
