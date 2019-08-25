Feb. 22, 1939 — Aug. 22, 2019
LAKE GEORGE — Clifton L. Moon Sr., 80, of State Route 9, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital and was walked to heaven by his surviving children, where he was met by his parents, the late Foster J. and Golda M. (Barrett) Moon and his late infant children, Jackie A. and Paul E. Moon.
Born Feb. 22, 1939 in Warrensburg, he was a lifelong resident of the area. Cliff, as he was known by his family and friends, worked at the Fort William Henry for 20 years and then the Glens Falls Hospital for 13 years, before finishing his working career at the Prospect Diner in Lake George.
Cliff is survived by his three children, his sons, Clifton (Nick) Moon Jr. and his wife, Tammy, and Rodney (Rod) and his fiancée, Linda; and a daughter, Dinelle (Dede) Kennedy and her husband, John; grandchildren, Nicholas and Jonathan Moon, Michael Moon and Brooke and Cody Rosa; step-grandchildren, Nicole and Matt Skiba and Logan and Hayden Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Jace and Gage Moon, Annabella and Jaxon Moon and Michael P. Moon; and a step-great-grandson, Austin; sister-in-law, Sally Moon Wallace; daughter-in-law, Diana Rozzell; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and infant children, Cliff was also predeceased by his brothers, Lester and Edward Moon; his sister, Barbara L. Moon Hayes; his niece, Barbara Moon; and his great-grandson, Sawyer Moon.
Friends may call on Cliff’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in North Caldwell Cemetery in Lake George.
In lieu of flowers, Dad’s wishes were for donations to be made in his name to the Presbyterian Church of Lake George or a local animal hospital of your choosing.
Cliff’s family would like to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their many years of care and the Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care, especially Trudi and Linc, for taking such good care of him.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences and directions.
