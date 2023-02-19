Dec. 6, 1927—Feb. 19, 2023
NEWCOMB — Clifford Seney, 95, of Newcomb NY, passed away at The Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls NY on Feb. 16, 2023 surrounded by loving family members, after a sudden and brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley Seney [Gaff]; brothers: Robert, Clifton, and Lawrence; and sisters: Agnes, Theresa, Cecile, and Marie. Clifford is survived by his sons: Richard (Sherry) Seney, Clifford (Linda) Seney, Raymond (Renée) Seney, Michael (April) Seney; and his daughters: Mary Seney, and Kathlene (Jordan) Seney-Williams. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Clifford was born on Dec. 6, 1927 to Loren and Lena (Hart) Seney on a small farm in Saranac, NY.
Upon leaving his childhood home, he began working for NL Industries in Tahawus, NY, where he retired after 42 years of dedicated employment. He enjoyed hunting with family members in the Adirondack Mountains during his younger years.
Clifford was known for his pleasant smile and easygoing nature towards anyone he met. After his retirement, he would often be seen walking to other retirees’ homes to share coffee and company. If he wasn’t visiting others, he would enjoy a walk down to the local golf course for coffee and a snack, where he enjoyed listening to the local discussions and news. While not being a fluent conversationalist himself, he always enjoyed listening to his family and friends talk, share stories, and tell jokes, often laughing until tears flowed. The staff at his nursing home said Clifford always greeted them with a pleasant smile whenever they entered his room. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Calling hours will be held at Frary Funeral Home in Tupper Lake, NY on Thursday, Feb. 23 from noon–2 p.m. with Mass following at St. Alphonsus Church starting at 2:30 p.m.
