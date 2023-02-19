NEWCOMB — Clifford Seney, 95, of Newcomb NY, passed away at The Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls NY on Feb. 16, 2023 surrounded by loving family members, after a sudden and brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley Seney [Gaff]; brothers: Robert, Clifton, and Lawrence; and sisters: Agnes, Theresa, Cecile, and Marie. Clifford is survived by his sons: Richard (Sherry) Seney, Clifford (Linda) Seney, Raymond (Renée) Seney, Michael (April) Seney; and his daughters: Mary Seney, and Kathlene (Jordan) Seney-Williams. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Clifford was known for his pleasant smile and easygoing nature towards anyone he met. After his retirement, he would often be seen walking to other retirees’ homes to share coffee and company. If he wasn’t visiting others, he would enjoy a walk down to the local golf course for coffee and a snack, where he enjoyed listening to the local discussions and news. While not being a fluent conversationalist himself, he always enjoyed listening to his family and friends talk, share stories, and tell jokes, often laughing until tears flowed. The staff at his nursing home said Clifford always greeted them with a pleasant smile whenever they entered his room. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.